Davenport woman sentenced to 13+ years in prison for stolen car crash that killed Milan woman

A Davenport woman charged in a stolen car crash that killed a Milan woman has been sentenced to 13 and a half years in prison.

28-year-old Amy Taylor of Davenport was in court Wednesday, where she was sentenced on a charge of Possession of a Stolen Vehicle after a stolen-vehicle related crash in Moline claimed the life of 51-year-old Tammy Loos in March. That's according to court documents.

Police say at about 6:11 p.m. on March 27, 2019, Moline police were advised by East Moline police that a stolen vehicle was entering Moline on 53rd Street. Police say the vehicle, which had been reported stolen out of Cedar County, Iowa, was driving recklessly and speeding.

Moline police say they responded to the area, but they weren't able to stop the vehicle and lost sight of it. That's when an officer near 16th Street and John Deere Road spotted the vehicle. The stolen vehicle then collided with a northbound Ford Escape on John Deere Road.

Officials say Loos, a passenger in the Ford Escape, died from trauma to the chest and abdomen. The male passenger in the car suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Two men were also charged in connection with Loos' death.

Armand Cannon of Grand Mound was charged with Reckless Homicide, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Aggravated Reckless Driving. He's being held on $250,000 bond, with a hearing scheduled for Dec. 20 in his case.

26-year-old Alexander Garrels of Davenport was charged with Unlawful Possession of Weapon by a Felon and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. He pleaded guilty to both charges in October and was sentenced to 10 years, with credit for time served.

Taylor will receive credit for the time she has served so far. She was also sentenced to two years mandatory supervised release.