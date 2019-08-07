Davenport women’s health clinic hosting series of postpartum classes

Motherhood Matters is hosting a series of postpartum classes at its Davenport clinic which supports women at all stages of motherhood.

Moms can meet at the four-week classes once per week to focus on things like nutrition, mindset, and connection.

"It's an opportunity for moms in the community to meet other moms that are in the community and in the same place as them,” said Sara Rausch, Motherhood Matters Co-Owner.

The clinic also recommends women to local approved counselors and other types of supportive resources.

Rausch said new moms especially can be afraid to let others know they’re going through. The classes the clinic hosts serve as an outlet for them.

“That can be depression, or anxiety, or psychosis, or OCD. There’s a whole gamut of things that can actually come up and I think a lot of times we only talk about the depression component,” she said.

On Saturday, August 24 Motherhood Matters will host an international postpartum event and fundraiser called “Climb Out of the Darkness.”

Rausch said women, kids, and other family members are welcome to come enjoy yoga and learn about resources.

