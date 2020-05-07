Davenport yoga studio implementing governor’s plan of one person in the building

Effective Friday morning, fitness centers, gyms, and aquatic centers in the 22 counties in Iowa that weren’t originally allowed to open may now allow a single person into their building on an appointment-only basis.

One Tree Hot Yoga on 53rd Street in Davenport shared the news with their clients. Shannon Watkins, owner of the studio said responses started coming in.

"Emails started rolling in and we are almost full for the week. Which is exciting," she said.

The studio will no longer be empty, but it's also not going to be a packed room like they are used to.

"We are allowed to have one client per class, but we are allowed to have the employees here. So we are excited for all of us to get back together again and get used to the heat again," Watkins said.

Watkins has set up flameless candles in the studio to enforce social distancing. Even though classes may not look the same, the coronavirus has taught them new ways to teach -- like starting online classes.

"We were the first to start them once we were told we had to close. it has been an adjustment for all of us. The community and our clients and our instructors and I think it’s made us better instructors," Watkins said.

As they learn to find peace in the time of the unknown. They plan to continue offering online classes while holding in-person sessions. Leaving the option up to people on what they want to do.

"From a business perspective, we really can’t operate with just one client. The feedback we have been given we are certain that we are going to come back from this," Watkins said.

Coming back and trying to adjust to what they once knew.

The single person into a building rule will continue until May 15th. Restaurants and bars, swimming pools, salons, barbershops, libraries, and race tracks in those 22 counties must remain closed through May 15 in accordance with the previous proclamation.

