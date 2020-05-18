Davenport's 'Better Roads Ahead' initiative to help residents navigate road work

Davenport has created the “Better Roads Ahead” initiative to help residents better navigate detours and road closures.

The city said in a media release Monday that planned improvements this year include a $28 million investment in streets and sewers.

That includes 964 manholes, 26 mayor roadways, and 41 neighborhood streets, according to the release.

City officials say they recognize that this work will come with some inevitable slowdowns and traffic reroutes.

The Better Roads Ahead initiative includes a new website, www.betterroadsdavenport.com, and text alert capabilities.

The website provides up-to-date information on traffic impacts and park access, signups for road closure and detour alerts, and an easy access link for reporting potholes.

Text “betterroads” to 69310 to receive notices about changes in significant construction projects.

Part of the initiative also includes better signage to alert drivers that businesses remain accessible on impacted roads and better advance signage for construction that will take place.

“The city council committed to unprecedented infrastructure improvements, and we know that drivers will be affected as they travel throughout the city, so this initiative is to raise public awareness of the work and keep people informed,” said Sarah Ott, chief strategy officer.