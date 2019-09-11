Davenport's Nahant Marsh named "Best Nature Center" by River Travel Magazine

Nahant Marsh Education Center in Davenport has been named “Best Nature Center” by River Travel Magazine.

Nahant Marsh is home to more than 150 species of birds, more than 400 species of plants and a wide variety of reptiles, amphibians and insects, including some rare and endangered species, according to its website.

It ranked no. 1 on River Travel Magazine’s list of nature centers for its 2019 “Best of the River” rankings.

Nahant Marsh released a statement in response to the win: “Our staff here at Nahant Marsh would like to offer you our sincerest thanks for taking part in this Best of the River vote. We hope to continue spreading awareness about the amazing ecosystem of Nahant Marsh and be able to preserve it for generations to come.”

The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque, Iowa also made the list at no. 4.

The 2019 “Best of the River” highlights the best attractions, accommodations, food and drink and trails and tours along the Great River Road, from northern Minnesota down to the Gulf of Mexico, according to River Travel’s website.

Many other businesses and facilities in the Quad Cities area also made the list: Green Tree Brewery in LeClaire, Iowa and Bent River Brewing Company in Moline made the cut for “Best Brewery” at no. 2 and 3, respectively.

Freight House Farmers Market in Davenport was named “Best Farmer’s Market”, “Tug Fest” in LeClaire and Port Byron was named “Best Festival” and the Figge Art Museum in Davenport was named “Best Museum for Art.”

You can find the full results at this link.