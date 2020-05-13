Davenport's compost facility is out of soil and shredded mulch due to "high demand"

The city of Davenport's compost facility is currently out of garden soil, potting soil and shredded mulch. Officials say this is due to high demand.

While the facility is out of the above, they do have compost and wood chips available.

"The Compost Team is working up new batches of garden, potting soil, and shredded mulch as we speak," officials said in a Facebook post on Wednesday. "Given production and processing time, these products should become available again in late May, early June."