Davenport's mayoral candidates react to rash of weekend gun violence

A rash of gun violence in Davenport over the weekend has elected leaders concerns.

(MGN / Photo: Brett Hondow)

According to Davenport Police, they responded to five shootings or shots fired calls between Thursday and Sunday morning. Two people were hurt in the shootings and Davenport Police say they are putting all of their resources into finding those responsible.

The rash of gun violence is concerning for police and those who wish to lead the city, including two alderman running for mayor. TV6’s Chris Carter talked to both candidates on Monday who said gun crime should be a concern for police, residents and elected officials.

"If you're committing a crime in Davenport with a gun, we are going to find you, we are going to put you away and we are going to prosecute you federally,” mayoral candidate Mike Matson said.

“Of course it is a concern and I think the police department's role here is to figure out if these five shootings are related and if they are, what is the relationship between these individuals,” mayoral candidate Rita Rawson said.

During conversation with both candidates, they pointed to the newly acquired National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, or NIBAN. In shooting investigations, the department used to have wait four to eight weeks for ballistic testing results on shell casing. With the technology now in Davenport, they can get results back in just weeks.

Both candidates told TV6 they would make public safety a top priority if elected mayor. They both said they are in constant with the Police Chief.

The two people hurt in the shootings are expected to be okay.

