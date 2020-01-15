Davenport's newest way to unite and fight crime in neighborhoods

Davenport found a new way for residents to fight crime. The city met on Wednesday morning to discuss a "Good Neighbor Project" designed to unite Davenport leaders, residents, and police.

"Groups who gather to just talk about time or report time, will not work. Why? Because of course when the crime goes away, people aren't interested and then the groups fall apart," said Wendy Reichel who co-founded the Good Neighbor Project in Madison, Wisconsin.

Davenport Police hopes that by including as many people in a program like the Good Neighbor Project, it will not only improve the community atmosphere but make the neighborhoods safer by meeting at least once a month, even if they don't have too many issues at the time.

Organizers are hoping to avoid that by creating the Good Neighbor Project, "what I like about the Good Neighbor Project is that it focuses on the good in the neighborhood. And what a good name, what's better than being a good neighbor?" said Sergeant Andrew Harris from the Davenport N.E.T.S. (Neighborhoods Energized To Succeed) Unit.

By getting to know those who live around you and those who protect you, Davenport Police thinks it will help reduce crime and panic. "When it happens we don't panic now. Because so many of our neighbors know each other now and we know people in our community who can help us and support us. The point is if we know the people who know, serve, and help our community we care for each other and that makes our communities safer," said Reichel.

Sgt. Harris added, "strong neighborhoods help police departments solve crimes. We need their observations, if they feel unsafe or observe a crime, we want them to trust the police department to share their trust with us."

This won't be replacing their N.E.T.S. Program or the Parties in the Park program over the summer because, "we want every opportunity to get to know our neighbors, build our trust and positive relationships." said Sgt. Harris.

Some tips from the police department are to exchange phone numbers with neighbors, create a neighborhood Facebook page, and once it's a bit warmer, host a block party! They recommend anything really as long as you get to know your community. "This is going back to the basics. And into, when you see a new neighbor, go and introduce yourself and if you feel comfortable, 'hey this is my phone number, if you need anything, definitely reach out to me'." said Sgt. Harris.

Davenport Police have a tip for you too: go by the "nine house model" where you familiarize yourself with the neighbors in the three homes behind you, the three homes in front of you, and the neighbors on either side. This way, you can contact them in case of any emergency.

Anyone can start their own neighborhood watch or "good neighbor. If you want to learn more, Davenport's first "Good Neighbor" meeting will be on March 10th at the police department.

