UPDATE: Iowa City woman given probation after child dies while in her care

UPDATE 2/28/19: (AP) - An Iowa City woman who told police she drank several cans of beer before providing day care to an infant who died later that day has been given two years of probation.

Johnson County District Court records say 49-year-old Wendy Young also was sentenced Monday to two years in prison and fined $625, but both were suspended. She'd entered an Alford plea to a reduced charge of child endangerment, no injury. In an Alford plea, a person doesn't admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence for a likely conviction.

Officers called to Young's home on Oct. 18, 2017, found the child unresponsive. The infant was pronounced dead later at a hospital.

The records say Young acknowledged drinking 10 to 12 cans of beer before the child arrived.

Authorities haven't provided more information about the child.

ORIGINAL: (KCRG) A daycare provider has been charged after a 7-month-old child at the daycare was found unresponsive and was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

49-year-old Wendy Young from Iowa City was acting as a daycare provider for children ages 7 months old to 3 years old on October 18, 2017. In Iowa, a license isn't required for in-home daycares if there are fewer than 6 children.

Court records say Young admitted to having 10 to 12 cans of beer before her initial daycare arrival.

A 7-month-old child, who was in Young's care, was found unresponsive and was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Court records say alcohol was found in Young's system more than eight hours after she started watching the children.

Young was arrested on April 18, 2018, and charged with Neglect or Abandonment of Dependent Person.