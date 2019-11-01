Day of the Dead celebrated throughout the QCA

Day of the Dead is being celebrated throughout Mexico, the United States, and the Quad Cities! It's a two-day holiday that originated in Mexico. Now the tradition has spread to the United States and many other countries!

Day of the Dead originated hundreds of years ago with the Aztecs and Mayans. When Spanish colonization came in, the holiday blended itself with All Saints Day, creating el día de los muertos, or day of the dead.

The dead are celebrated through lively caricatures called catrinas, or skeletons. This is from the Figge Art Museum's exhibit where thousands come in to learn more about the holiday and connect with it.

"Loss is very much a part of the human condition, right? It’s something everybody experiences, and every culture celebrates loss in a different way. Particularly the Mexican outlook on death is kind of a beautiful thing where you’re celebrating life and you’re celebrating memories and joy and it's nothing that’s hidden or quiet. You’re getting together as a family, you're singing songs, you’re celebrating, you’re remembering people that way and I think it has a beautiful universal appeal," said Heather Aaronson, the Figge Art Museum's Education Program Coordinator.

After the movies "The Book of Life" and "Coco," day of the dead really moved into the United States' pop culture. Now we see calaveras, or skulls, in nationwide stores! The merging of the two cultures is helping others learn how to cope with something we're all familiar with... grief.

The art museum includes a cemetery to help people learn about day of the dead and its traditions, "it’s a way to remember traditions for Latino families, but creating new traditions for those of many many backgrounds," explained Aaronson.

Kids learned about calaveras and papel picado - skulls and cut tissue paper. The holiday is a time where you come together to remember those who have passed. Heather Aaronson's husband Arthur died in 2013 from a motorcycle accident, "I lost my spouse. And it really changed how I thought about the holiday. And how just go through that and just, ok how do you celebrate this life and how do I deal with this?"

Heather realized she wasn't the only one who felt this way. Others in the exhibit found a similar sense of relief, "(a man) grabbed my hand and stopped me. He had tears in his eyes. And he had lost his spouse and said ‘this is really so cool. This has kind of changed and given me a new perspective on how to share a memory or how to think about this. And I’m like, right? I'm teary-eyed. But that’s what I hope to happen! Like, ok... I think it’s important to introduce people to subjects that they can universally feel as humans."

Like many other holidays that originated centuries ago, Day of the Dead incorporates many symbols and sometimes forgotten traditions. On November 1st and 2nd, you go to a cemetery with your family and bring your ancestor's favorite food, share stories, and remember those who have passed.

Another very important aspect is flowers - especially marigolds. You place them at your altar or at the cemetery to draw souls home. The yellow is representative of the sun, lighting the path back to earth for two days. And of course the catrinas - Mexican skeletons that we are even seeing at stores nationwide. It all came from a political cartoonist, Jose Posada, "he was writing these political cartoons, satires. Kind of poking fun during the revolution of Mexican citizens who wanted to emulate rich Europeans- and who were maybe not staying true to their roots. And another symbolism of the skull is saying we’re all the same underneath, no matter what you pretend to be, we’re all the same underneath," explained Aaronson.

There are also calaveras, which are Mexican skulls, which aren't meant to be scary at all. Unlike skeletons - they incorporate flowers, nature, and birds to remember the positivity and happiness from when they were still alive.

Heather Aaronson joined TV6's Montse Ricossa on her podcast Descubre with Montse, you can find it here. They discuss the origin of the holiday, how it's moved to the United States, and how she's seen others open up because of the exhibit.

The Figge Art Museum will have the day of the dead exhibit up until December.