Day one of hunting season through Iowa and Illinois

October first marks the beginning of hunting season and before we head out, there is a lot of ground to cover. Today, we are meeting with Iowa DNR officer Jeff Harrison to go over the rules and regulations to make sure we start the hunting season off on the right foot.

Iowa…

2019-2020 Deer Hunting Seasons

Youth Season: Sept 21 - Oct 6

Disabled Hunter: Sept 21 - Oct 6

Archery: Oct 1 - Dec 6 AND Dec 23 - Jan 10, 2020

Muzzleloader: Oct 12 - 20 (Early) AND Dec 23 - Jan 10, 2020 (Late)

Shotgun: Dec 7 - 11 (First) AND Dec 14 - 22 (Second)

Nonresident Holiday: Dec 24 - Jan 2, 2020

January Antlerless: Jan 11 - 26, 2020

2019 Fall Turkey Hunting Seasons

Gun/Bow: Oct 14 - Dec 6

Archery Only: Oct 1 - Dec 6 AND Dec 23 - Jan 10, 2020

For more information on hunting in Iowa, head here.

Illinois…

2019 Firearm Deer Seasons

Firearm 1st Season - November 22, 23 & 24

Firearm 2nd Season - December 5, 6, 7 & 8

2019 Archery Deer Season

October 1, 2019 - January 19, 2020

For more information on hunting in Illinois, head here.

