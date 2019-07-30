Day one of the Mississippi Valley Fair

The Mississippi Valley Fair kicks off Tuesday and this year, they’re celebrating 100 years. To recognize that milestone, they have some new entertainment including majestic show, doc dogs, pirate comedy show, tigers, lumberjack show, and all kinds of free stuff when you come on the grounds to show.

Shawn Loter, the GM of the Mississippi Valley Fair says, “It's our 100th Anniversary this year. So if you've never been, this is the year to come and check all the new things that we have, all the improvements we have to the fairgrounds and the new entertainment that we have on the grounds to show this year.”

For a full schedule and tickets, head here.

Fran Riley went over al the details on their 100 years here.

