Daycares fill up as schools are cancelled and parents continue to work

Now that all Illinois public and private schools kindergarten through 12th grade are closed, in addition to many Iowa schools, parents who have to go to work are dropping their kids off at daycares.

As soon as the children walk into the YMCA and are getting signed in, an employee says, "what do we do as soon as we say goodbye? Yeah, that's right, wash your hands!"

The Two Rivers YMCA has over 50 kids at their daycare, being split up into groups of 10. "We felt it was important to serve the people in the Quad Cities who are still working. We've seen a lot of parents come in with security badges on and scrubs on, and these are people who are definitely out still working and we want to provide a safe place for them if they're still working," said YMCA's Community Relations Director Anika Martin.

Some parents may not have another option. Jacqua Beavies is a robotics technician and says he has to work full-time, "I'm a single father so I have to accommodate somewhere... We still have to keep the lights on and food in the pantries, cold and hot water."

There are hand sanitizers and signs throughout the building, reminding you to be healthy and clean. "We are very aware of social distancing. We're doing our very best to accommodate that. We're providing activities that can help us as well and were encouraging a lot of hand washing," explained Martin.

Many parents say they're practicing at home too, "as soon as we leave here, it's a shower at night, a shower in the morning with Dial hand soap. We're washing head to toe, my whole family's doing that," said McKenzie Tucker-Green who dropped her daughter Ariah off at the YMCA. She said he's concerned about the coronavirus and knows she and her daughter have to stay away from their grandparents and older friends.

Aria says she likes washing her hands because that way "you won't get any more germs on your hands!"

The Two Rivers YMCA is open from 6:30 am until 5:30 pm and continues to monitor the situation every day. There are also YMCA's in Iowa that are continuing to offer daycare while their other facilities are closed.