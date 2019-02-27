Days Of Our Lives will reair Thursday morning

Fans of Days Of Our Lives will be able to watch it at 3 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 26.

TV6 will be airing the Special Report regarding Michael Cohen, causing Days Of Our Lives to be preempted.

Those with DVR programming: Please make sure to record the time, not the program, to ensure the recording will be set to record at 3 a.m. on Thursday.

Those who do not have a DVR, you may also catch the latest episode on NBC's website. This way you would not have to wait up until 3 a.m. Thursday to watch the episode.