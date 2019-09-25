Days of our Lives being recorded; to reair on TV6 Thursday morning

TV6 is expecting a special report to begin at 1:15 p.m,. on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

In the event the special report starts at that time, TV6 will take the special report and will be recording Days Of Our Lives and we will air the show in its entirety Thursday morning at 3 a.m.

Days Of Our Lives viewers can also watch the show in its entirety at their convenience tomorrow on NBC's website. You can find that link Thursday at this website.

The special report will feature President Donald Trump where he is expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at a bilaterial meeting as part of the United Nations General Assembly.