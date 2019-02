An important recall to alert consumers about, DeWalt is recalling 122,000 drills in the United States.

The issue involves internal wiring that could potentially pose a shock hazard.

The drills were sold at hardware stores an online nationwide between September 2017 and November 2018 for between $60 and $70.

DeWalt says if the drill is marked with an "X" after the date code, it has already been inspected and is safe to use.

So far, no injuries have been reported.