The DeWitt Police Department says they are looking for the public's help in trying to identify a person of interest. Police tell TV6 the person may have been involved in criminal acts in DeWitt.

Police say the incidents occurred on the night of Sunday, May 5th, 2019 between the hours of 10 pm and 11 pm.

If anyone can identify this suspect please contact the DeWitt Police Department at 563-659-3145.