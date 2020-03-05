DeWitt man given a deferred judgment, probation for sexually abusing teen

A DeWitt man was given a deferred judgment and placed on three years of probation Thursday after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a 15-year-old boy in July.

Cameron James Wiley, 21, also was ordered to register as a sex offender, Clinton County Court records show.

If he successfully completes the terms of his probation, the conviction will not be entered on his record.

Wiley pleaded guilty in February to third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

A DeWitt police officer was called around 1 p.m. July 14 in an attempt to locate a missing 15-year-old, according to court documents.

The officer located the teen in Wiley’s apartment.

Court documents say Wiley admitted to the officer that he had sexual contact with the teen on three separate occasions, starting the night before.

He was arrested Aug. 1.