DeWitt man pleads guilty to sexually abusing 15-year-old boy

A DeWitt man has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a 15-year-old boy in July.

Cameron James Wiley, 21, pleaded guilty to third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony, during a plea hearing Thursday in Clinton County Court.

According to the written plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend a suspended prison sentence.

District Court Judge Joel Barrows deferred acceptance of the plea agreement until a presentence investigation report is completed, court records show.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 5.

A DeWitt police officer was called around 1 p.m. July 14 in an attempt to locate a missing 15-year-old, according to court documents.

The officer located the teen in Wiley’s apartment.

Court documents say Wiley admitted to the officer that he had sexual contact with the teen on three separate occasions, starting the night before.

He was arrested Aug. 1.

