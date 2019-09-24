DeWitt middle school students ask legislators to increase Iowa vaping age

Eighth graders at St. Joseph’s Catholic School in DeWitt went to Iowa’s capitol to take a stand against vaping.

"We've learned so much about it and we know how bad it is for you,” said St. Joseph’s student Nate McGarry.

The students hope legislators will consider increasing the state’s legal vaping age to 21.

'It's the seniors that turn 18 before they leave. They're kind of making a business out of it,” said St. Joseph’s student Dawson Kruse. “They go buy them because it's legal for them and they sell them to the kids that are our age."

They've worked with the Camanche-DeWitt Coalition to help other students and their parents understand the dangers of vaping.

"They're there saying this is not good for me. This is not good for my classmates. This is not good for our youngsters,” said Lauren Schwandt, the Camanche-DeWitt Coalition Project Coordinator. “I feel like they're going to have way more impact than myself or any other adults."

The students met with an Iowa Senator and Governor Kim Reynolds to discuss the vaping topic.

"I had seen it was starting to gain momentum across the country. There's other states that have enacted this legislation,” said Chris Cournoyer, an Iowa Senator for District 49. “I said they want to work together on a bill we could put something together."

Cournoyer said they've already discussed the issue in their government meetings.

The students also want to change the accessibility of anyone being able to buy vaping products online.

"On Amazon you can just click a box that says you're 18 and they'll ship it right to your door,” said Kruse.

The students said vendors can't prove your age and they want to make that required.

"That's why we want to try and require an ID for online purchases to be delivered,” said St. Joseph’s student Isabelle Pierce.

Their teacher said they’ve been working hard.

"I couldn't be prouder of them,” said Brenda Mckone, St. Joseph's 21st Century Teacher. “They are a great group and so hopefully they'll become great adults. That's our goal all the time."