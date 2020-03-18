DeWitt movie theater employees delivering popcorn to residents

The DeWitt Operahouse Theater stopped showing movies due to coronavirus mandates.

The DeWitt Operahouse Theater is delivering popcorn to residents while its theater is closed for showing movies due to COVID-19. (KWQC)

“I knew it was coming,” said Laura Miers, the movie theater manager. “I was also worried about what we were going to do. We are a small business.”

Miers posted on the theater’s Facebook page where customers said they were still watching movies at home and were craving the theater’s popcorn.

Miers decided the theater should start doing carry-out and deliveries so customers could have their popcorn and her employees could still have money coming in.

“When I was taking the deliveries I thought this is a great opportunity to bring happiness to people when everybody is so upset about everything,” said Michelle Martens, a part-time cashier at the theater.

“The theatre is a small business in this town,” said Jennifer Morel, a customer who ordered for delivery. “ It’s been going for a long time. It’s an old theatre and we like to keep money flowing into it during this bad time.”

The theater has been in DeWitt for over 140 years. Its employees hope all of the popcorn deliveries will help keep it alive.

Customers can also order soda and candy.

The theater is open for carry-out and deliveries from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Friday. It is also open from noon until 2:00 p.m. on Sunday.