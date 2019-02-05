DeWitt starts longer school days to make up for snow days

Central DeWitt Community School students will go to school 30 minutes longer each day starting Monday, February 11.

Schools will start 15 minutes earlier and end 15 minutes later, according to a Tuesday afternoon Facebook post by Superintendent Dan Peterson.

“Given we’re not even through our first week of February, and we’re looking at getting out of school in the middle of June already, it’s time for me to make some changes,” Peterson writes in the post.

The change comes after one of the snowiest Januarys in Quad City history as the area received more than 30 inches of snow in 31 days.

Peterson writes in the post, “I want you to know that I don’t take this decision, and a change in our schedule, lightly, and I certainly wanted to gather feedback from our staff before doing so,” Peterson writes, adding that feedback received from school employees has been 93.5 percent in support of an extended school day.