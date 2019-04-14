Deadly southern storms serve as reminder to be severe weather ready

Deadly storms hit the south, killing at least seven people in multiple states. As we enter severe weather season, what happened in the south is a reminder to be prepared.

The power of Mother Nature is nothing to mess around with, especially severe weather. Being educated and prepared as storms like those can keep you and your family safe.

"The first thing you should do is have a plan to get to a place of safety. That place of safety would normally be a basement or a small interior room with no windows on the lowest level. Another thing people can do to be proactive in the event severe weather strikes is have an emergency kit assembled and ready to go. An emergency kit would include water, non-perishable food items, also any medications," KWQC Weather Specialist, Theresa Bryant, said.

Bryant said weather can sometimes be unpredictable and it’s important to stay informed, whether on television, smartphone or with a weather radio.

"Some of those storms could change direction. Some of those storms could pick up speed. Some of those storms could produce lightning or dangerously large hail. Or dangerously high winds," she said.

Another useful tool is the QC Weather app.

"It's really an invaluable resource. You get the latest weather information, the latest alerts, and we are also able to give you live radar on our app. You can actually track the storms along with us," Bryant said.

The app is a way to keep you informed when mother nature comes knocking.

"We're in a season where conditions can change very quickly. You get a lot of unstable and unsettled active weather. And so, being able to get the most information to make decisions on the safety of your family is very important," Bryant said.

The National Weather Service is expected to be in those southern communities to survey the damage in the next few days.