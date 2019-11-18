Dealerships warning Illinois residents about new tax on trade-in vehicles

Dealerships say now is the time to trade in your vehicle if you’re an Illinois resident and want to trade in your used car.

According to Illinois Policy, Illinois residents will be charged 6.25% in tax credit on their trade-in vehicle starting on January 1, 2020.

"They're going to get a rude awakening on January 1st that their taxes are going to be a lot higher,” said Chad Dresing, Green Chevrolet General Manager. “So we're trying to get the word out there before so people know."

This trade-in credit that will be taxed is an additional tax on top of the one Illinoisans are already paying for the price difference between their new and used cars.

"If you're buying a $30,000 car and trading in a $20,000 car. -- you used to get taxed on that $10,000 difference. Now you will be taxed on the $20,000."

In other words, for every $10,000 your trade-in vehicle is worth your trade-in credit will be taxed $625.

"It's seen as one of those taxes that's only going to affect wealthy people because their trades are worth more money,” said Dresing. “But you'd probably be surprised if you saw how many vehicles we trade for that are worth more than $10,000."

Dresing said it's not a tax Illinois residents can avoid by crossing the river.

"You’re going to pay tax based on where you live. A lot of people think they'll just go to Iowa and buy their car but you're going to get the same tax over in Iowa.”

He said it’s not going to affect Iowa residents who come to Illinois to buy a car either.

Dresing said Illinois dealerships could be affected by this additional tax as well.

"We are worried about it. People are going to have to buy cars eventually no matter so I don't think it's going to completely stop business,” he said. “I think we will see people who trade a lot will extend their trade cycles out longer."