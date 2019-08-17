Death investigation underway at Bettendorf gas station

A death investigation is underway at the Big 10 Mart and BP Gas Station in Bettendorf, Iowa at 53rd Avenue and 18th Street.

Details are limited at this time.

According to Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane, a person was found deceased inside the gas station with a gunshot wound. Sheriff Lane says at this time they do not know if the incident is a homicide or suicide.

A TV6 crew on-scene says there are many police and sheriff vehicles there, and at least one firetruck.

This is a developing situation. Check back for updates.