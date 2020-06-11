Death of Whiteside County Jail inmate Wednesday under investigation

The Illinois State Police, with the assistance of the Whiteside County Coroner, is investigating the death of an inmate at the Whiteside County Jail Wednesday.

Around 4:35 p.m., Whiteside County correctional deputies responded to a man in his 50s who was unresponsive and not breathing, Sheriff John Booker said in a media release.

Deputies performed CPR until the Morrison Fire Department and Morrison Ambulance arrived. Emergency personnel continued CPR but were unable to resuscitate the inmate, booker said in the release.

During the medical emergency, the jail was put on lockdown for a short period of time.

Per protocol, Booker contacted state police to conduct an investigation into the inmate’s death.

The inmate, whose name has not been released, had preexisting medical conditions, Booker said in the release. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.