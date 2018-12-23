Death toll for tsunami in Indonesia climbs to 222

The Latest: Death toll climbs to 222 in Indonesia tsunami

Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 222, with 843 others injured and 28 missing.

Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho says those numbers may still rise since not all affected areas have been reached.

The volcano that erupted Saturday night lies in the Sunda Strait between Java and Sumatra islands, linking the Indian Ocean and Java Sea. It erupted about 24 minutes before the tsunami, according to Indonesia's geophysics agency.

Scientists said Sunday that the tsunami could have been caused by undersea landslides or those occurring above sea level on the volcano's steep outside slope following the eruption.