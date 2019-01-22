Deceased Clinton couple’s home burglarized

The Clinton Police Department is investigating a break-in, theft, and vandalism at a Clinton home; where the family was packing up the house after the death of their parents.

It was on Monday, when Steve Paulsen sent his son over to shovel his grandparents’ home on 1618 Iowa Avenue in Clinton.

Paulsen says that’s when his son noticed the back door was wide open. Inside, he found items broken and thrown everywhere.

“Opened the door and looked inside and saw the disheveled mess,” said Steve Paulsen, son of homeowners.

The home that belonged to Paulsen’s parents was in the family since the early 1960s. Paulsen was in the process of moving his parent’s stuff out and that’s when they discovered the break-in.

“This window was up about an inch or two and we realized that's how they got in, there was a route of entry,” said Paulsen.

Paulsen lost his mother on November 21st and his father died December 6th. He says they just finished straightening the home and had everything boxed up. Only to come and find their mother's china's broken, some stolen, and a list of other items gone as well.

The thieves also took a brass umbrella holder along with several antique umbrellas. Two ventriloquist dummies, state collector spoons, bags of yarn and other craft materials, an antique Ouija board, a Polyphony and disks.

Many of the items stolen are valuables to the family. In a Facebook post, Paulsen says they will offer a reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the thieves.

“What's very important for us is that we get some of these things back because they have such sentimental meaning to us,” said Paulsen

Paulsen also says it's hard enough losing not one, but both parents and for someone to also do this is unbelievable.

“Had no regard for anything, you know, no respect,” said Paulsen. “It's just absolutely sickening and heart breaking,”

The family has made a police report. On Tuesday morning when they returned to the house, they found the back door that they locked on Monday night was open. Police was again contacted and they are also checking with pawn shops giving them a description of some of the stolen property.