Decommissioned power plant imploded in Marshalltown Thursday

A decommissioned power plant in Iowa was imploded Thursday.

A decommissioned power plant in Iowa was imploded Thursday. Alliant Energy's Sutherland Generating Station in Marshalltown went down in a matter of seconds. (CNN)

Alliant Energy's Sutherland Generating Station in Marshalltown went down in a matter of seconds.

The plant was built in the 1950s.

At its peak, the station employed more than 60 people.

Alliant said the plant was taken offline in June to switch over to a more efficient station.