Deer Grove woman loses control on ice-covered roadway in Whiteside County

A woman is expected to be okay after a single-vehicle crash this morning in Whiteside County.

Officials say on Friday, Feb. 1, officials were called to I-88 at about mile marker 43 for a single-vehicle crash. The accident happened around 7:15 a.m.

Upon further investigation, officials say 26-year-old Kelsey J.Quaco, of Deer Grove, was heading westbound on I-88 when she failed to negotiate a turn through a curve and lost control on an ice-covered roadway. Officials say Quaco hit a guardrail, spun, and then hit the guardrail again.

Quaco was transported by CGH EMS to CGH for non-life threatening injuries.

Whiteside County Sheriff's Office were assisted on scene by Rock Falls Fire, Sterling Fire and CGH EMS.