Deere & Company announce 1st-quarter net income of nearly $500 million

Deere & Company just announced its first quarter earnings for 2019.

The company reported a net income of $498.5 million for the first quarter, which ended Jan. 27, 2019, compared with a net loss of $535.1 million during the same period last year.

That comes out to $1.54 per share in this first quarter, compared with $1.66 per share for the same period last year. Net sales increased by 16 percent.

Although it reported higher earnings for the quarter, the company says its results were hurt by higher costs for raw materials and logistics and customer concerns over tariffs and trade policies.

"These latter issues have weighed on market sentiment and caused farmers to become more cautious about major purchases," said Samuel R. Allen, chairman and chief executive officer at Deere & Company. "We believe cost pressures should abate as the year progresses and are hopeful we will soon have more clarity around trade issues."

The company says that as a result, it remains cautiously optimistic about the year ahead. It says the forecast for 2019 calls for a net income of approximately $3.6 billion.