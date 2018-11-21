Deere & Company announce 4th-quarter net income of $785 million

Deere & Company just released its last report of 2018 and earnings increased by 54 percent.

The net income was nearly $785 million, up from $510 million during the same period last year. Worldwide net sales and revenues increased by 17 percent.

The company noted that last year's tax reform legislation affected results.

"Fourth-quarter results included a favorable net adjustment to income taxes of $37 million," wrote Ken Golden, Director of Global Public Relations. "The full year reflected an unfavorable net income tax expense of $704 million."

Deere's net income for 2018 as a whole is more than $2 billion.

