Deere & Company signs agreement to acquire Unimil

Deere & Company has signed an agreement to acquire a privately-held Brazilian company, Unimil. Officials released a statement on Monday with the announcement.

"The decision to acquire this company in the aftermarket parts business emphasizes our commitment to customers," Deere's Worldwide Agriculture and Turf Division in the Americas President Cory Reed said in the statement. "Unimil has earned the confidence of customers in the sugarcane parts business by providing excellent services and products."

