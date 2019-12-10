DAVENPORT, Ia (AP) - Deere & Co. plans to lay off nearly 60 more workers at its Davenport Works plant. The company said Monday that it notified the workers Dec. 2 and said the cuts would be effective Jan. 6. Deere announced earlier this fall that it was laying off more than 110 workers from the plant. Deere spokesman Ken Golden says the cuts were a result of reduced building activity that is expected to lower sales of equipment.
Deere and Company plan to lay off more workers at its Davenport Works plant
By AP |
Posted: Tue 6:24 AM, Dec 10, 2019