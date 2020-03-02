Deere chairman to retire May 1

Samuel R. Allen, director of the Deere & Company Board of Directors, will retire May 1.

Allen has been chairman of the board of directors since 2010 and served as the company's chief executive officer from 2009 to 2019.

The Deere board has elected John C. May, the company’s chief executive officer, to become chairman when Allen retires.

“As a result of Sam’s leadership and vision, John Deere has developed a more dynamic business model and is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the demographic and technological trends that are defining the future of our businesses,” May said in a media release.

Allen joined Deere as an industrial engineer in 1975 after graduating from Purdue University. In 2001, he joined the company’s senior management team as senior vice president for human resources and industrial relations.

Two years later, he was named president of financial services, power systems, and human resources.

In 2005, Allen became president of Deere’s construction and forestry and power systems businesses.

He was elected president and chief operating officer and a member of the board of directors in June 2009 and became Deere’s ninth chief executive officer in August of that year.

May joined the board in August and became Deere’s tenth chief executive officer in November.

“As chairman, John will lead the board with the collaborative style and strategic, operating, and technical skills so capably demonstrated over his 23-year career with Deere,” Allen said in the release.

May joined Deere in 1997 and became part of the senior management team in 2012 as president of agricultural solutions and chief information officer.

In 2018, he was named president of the Worldwide Agriculture & Turf Division, with responsibility for the Americas and Australia; the global harvesting, turf and utility, and crop care platforms; and intelligent-solutions group.

A native of Maine, May holds a bachelor’s degree in health information management from the University of New Hampshire and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Maine.

