Defense wants more details in Capital Gazette shooting case

Attorneys for the man accused of killing five people at the Capital Gazette newsroom in Maryland say prosecutors haven't provided them with enough factual details involving the charges against their client, as they weigh changing his plea to not criminally responsible due to insanity.

But a prosecutor told a judge Thursday that the state has provided information about the essential elements of the case against Jarrod Ramos, and there'll be no surprises at trial.

Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge Laura Ripken says she'll make her decision on the defense's request for more details on March 11. The defense has a March 15 deadline to change Ramos' plea from not guilty.

Ramos faces 23 charges relating to the five people who died, as well as six other victims.