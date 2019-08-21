Del Monte closing corn-packing plant in northern Illinois

Del Monte Foods will close a corn-packing plant in north central Illinois, idling more than 600 full-time and seasonal employees.

Parent company Del Monte Pacific Ltd. announced Tuesday the closing of the Mendota plant is part of a restructuring. Del Monte also will close a plant in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota, and sell one in Cambria, Wisconsin. It says production will end at the end of the current pack season.

Del Monte Pacific CEO Joselito D. Campos Jr. said the "restructuring is a necessary step for us to remain competitive in a rapidly changing marketplace."

The La Salle News-Tribune reports the Mendota plant employs about 30 salaried and 100 hourly workers and up to 550 seasonal workers. It says layoffs there will begin in October.