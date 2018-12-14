Del Monte recalling over 64,000 cans of Fiesta Corn

A major food recall to report. Del Monte is recalling more than 64,000 cans of Fiesta corn seasoned with red and green peppers.

The reason? Del Monte says the canned corn is under-processed and could be contaminated, possibly leading to botulism if eaten.

Botulism is a life-threatening illness that can cause, among other symptoms, muscle weakness and paralysis.

No illnesses from the recalled corn have been reported.

The recall affects cans distributed in 25 states and 12 South American, Central American and Caribbean Countries.

If you have the corn in question, return it to where you bought it or contact Del Monte for a refund.

You can find more information on this recall at this link.