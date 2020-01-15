Delay over, House to send articles of impeachment against Trump to Senate

The House is preparing to vote to send articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate for a landmark trial on whether the charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress are grounds for removal.

President Donald Trump delivers remarks on Iran, at his Mar-a-Lago property, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

After the midday Wednesday vote, House managers named by Speaker Nancy Pelosi to prosecute the case will walk the articles across the Capitol in a dramatic evening procession.

The Senate is expected to transform into an impeachment court as early as Thursday.

Ahead of the vote, House Democrats released a trove of documents Tuesday they obtained as part of the impeachment investigation, including a handwritten note that mentions asking Ukraine’s president to investigate “the Biden case.”

The documents show Lev Parnas, a close associate of Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, communicating with Giuliani and another attorney about the removal of the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch.

Parnas received messages from a man who appeared to be describing detailed surveillance of Yovanovitch while she was in Ukraine.

The documents released add new context to Democrats’ charges that Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and other Democrats as Trump withheld military aid.

At Tuesday night’s Democratic presidential debate, Biden said House Democrats had “no choice” but to impeach Trump for that alleged pressure. The president’s claims about Biden and his son, Hunter, have been debunked. But Biden said he expects Trump and Republicans to continue to allege that the Bidens are corrupt.

The former vice president says the outcome of the impeachment trial won’t affect his arguments against the Republican president in the 2020 campaign.

Arguments in the trial are expected to begin next Tuesday. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts will preside over senators, who serve as jurors, to swear an oath to deliver "impartial justice.''

Three of the Democratic candidates running for president in 2020 will have to contend with the trial as the push to the Iowa caucuses enters its final days. They are Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Klobuchar said at Tuesday’s night debate that the upcoming trial “is a decency check on our government.” She criticized her Senate Republican colleagues over reluctance to allow certain witnesses, saying, “We’ve asked for only four people.”

“And if our Republican colleagues won’t allow those witnesses, they may as well give the president a crown and a scepter. They may as well make him king," Klobuchar said.

Other candidates like Biden and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg will be able to continue campaigning freely as the Senate trial gets underway.

White House counsel Pat Cipollone will lead Trump’s defense. He has little trial experience but high regard in conservative Washington legal circles. He has spent most of his career in commercial litigation.

Trump has described him as the “strong, silent type.”

In correspondence with House Democrats during the impeachment saga, Cipollone has shown a knack for channeling the president’s provocative rhetoric.

