Delta plane at Quad City International Airport slides while taxiing

According to the Quad City International Airport, shortly after 1 p.m. today, a Delta flight slid while taxiing.

50 passengers plus crew members were on board Delta #4241 preparing for takeoff to Detroit when the incident happened.

According to a spokesperson for the airport, only about 1 foot of the plane left the taxiway.

Officials say no injuries were reported.

The airport accurately reported poor conditions on the taxiways, according to officials.

Following the incident, Metrolink assisted and transferred passengers from the plane back to the terminal.

The airport says the runways now remain clear and in good condition.

A spokesperson for the airport says crews are working continuously to clear ice from the storm, and that high winds are also being reported.

Officials say additional delays are possible, so they are urging passengers and people waiting for arrivals to contact their airline directly for more information.

Delta flight #4241 was originally scheduled to leave Quad City International Airport and travel to Detroit this morning.

You can track the status of arrivals and departures at the airport, here.