Delwood Elementary gets Awarded Blue National School

Delwood Elementary School got awarded the National Blue Ribbon Schools award today.

"So excited to uh be a part of that, there's only 3 other schools in Iowa that were awarded this and 361 across the United States."

It was one of 4 Iowa schools to get selected.

"It's really a testimony to the hard work that our teachers, our parents, our school board and anyone that is part of our school system so it's exciting"

The award honors schools for overall academic performance or the progress of scholing achievement gaps among subgroups of students.

"Delwood , we were nominated for High Achievement."

And how they get calculated for their academic performance.

"They look at your most recent test scores or our IOS assessments in the last 2 or 3 years"

Todd's reaction when we found out they were chosen.

"Few phone calls to the state and I said really? We're nominated - how many others are? and they said- well 4 and I said wow we're nominated to be one of those blue national ribbons"

Students and parents gathered.

The ceremony started out by the pledge of Allegiance. The school band. Few speakers and a performance from the teachers.

