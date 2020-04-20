Demand increases at Community Action of Eastern Iowa

As unemployment rises throughout the country, the need for every kind of assistance is increasing. Community Action of Eastern Iowa is trying to alleviate the need for people in the eastern Iowa community. TV6 spoke to the executive director, Roger Pavey, about how they are keeping up with the demand.

“Everything we do goes back to helping people who don't have enough to get by,” Pavey said.

The organization has always helped those in need, with fall being their busiest time because of their heating assistance program, helping pay for a portion of winter heating costs.

“We're always busier in the fall, with that program. 2020, of course, is quite different because we got through the fall and into the first of the year and things began to change rapidly as spring started to happen here. So for us right now our three big programs are food assistance, diapers, and utilities,” he said.

Their offices are closed but their other services are continuing. With the need skyrocketing.

“It was a very steep curve once we got the word out that we were providing home-delivered food boxes, it went from 12 to 300 to 700 within a couple of weeks. It exploded immediately,” he said.

Making it all possible with other community partnerships.

“The River Bend Food Bank has been phenomenal in helping us get the food that we need. They are a fantastic partner. Without them there's no way this can happen so we're so happy to partner with them,” he said.

New revisions are also helping those who have been recently unemployed with their utilities. Utility assistance is available to any household up to 175% of the federal poverty level. Community Action does income verification, looking at the previous year or last 30 days of income.

“We've recently received an exception so that if someone is laid off from their job, we can look forward. So the proof of a layoff, we can calculate what your estimated income would be going forward and you could qualify,” he said.

The application period for utility bill assistance ends on the last working day of April.

Scott, Clinton, Cedar or Muscatine County residents are all eligible. If you are in need of food, assistance or diapers, go to https://www.caeiowa.org/

An organization in Illinois called Project Now offering similar services https://www.projectnow.org/

