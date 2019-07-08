Demand for Iowa homes not a surprise for area realtors

Because of recent tax increases in Illinois, realtors say more people are considering moving to Iowa.

According to local realtors this tax increase has been anticipated for some time, so the demand in Iowa has been increasing well before the past few weeks. This is something realtors, and home buyers, aren't surprised by.

“It's more difficult to find properties just because the demand is so much stronger on the Iowa side right now, for sure,” said Century 21 Real Estate Broker, Bill Cornelis.

Iowa homes are being bought up a lot quicker than Illinois ones right now, but the demand is driving those homes prices up - leading to an almost equal cost of living from both sides of the river in the long run.

“While you can get more home for the buck on the Illinois side, you have to pay a little bit higher but less in taxes on the Iowa side,” said Cornelis. “So it kind of evens itself out a little bit.”

Even though some Illinois residents are upset about taxes, realtors in the area don't see any long term Illinoisans up and leaving their home state.

“There have been some people that have decided to go over to the Iowa side, but for the most part it seems like most of the people that have lived here on the Illinois side are kind of entrenched into the communities,” added Cornelis.

Even with frustrations over the price of living, on either side, Cornelis says it could be worse.

“People have to realize too that our housing here in Illinois, and in Iowa - compared to other parts of the country - we're really spoiled for what people have to pay for housing on both sides of the river,” said Cornelis.

Cornelis says he's been a real estate broker for 39 years now, and seeing the demand and prices rise and fall on both sides of the river has been routine during his whole career.

Realtor Chad Cox from QC Iowa Realty added to that, saying the demand in Iowa has kept the Illinois housing market very good.

The Quad Cities Visitors Bureau says last year Illinois had a record amount of visitors. As far as any potential tax impact, they're going to have to wait and see if that drops those numbers.