Demolition held at Lincoln Homes in Rock Island ahead of transformation

New life is on the way for a Rock Island neighborhood. Community Home Partners hosted a demolition for Lincoln Homes, a space that will be transformed. (KWQC)

Community Home Partners hosted a demolition for Lincoln Homes, a space that will be transformed. It's happening at the corner of 9th Street and 5th Avenue, where new construction will create 46 duplex and single-family homes.

"Lincoln Residences" is a $13 million investment in Rock Island.

Officials say the redevelopment will have positive impact on the old Chicago neighborhood and is a step forward in quality housing.