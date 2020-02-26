Dennis DeYoung postpones Grand Illusion tour stop in Quad Cities

Singer Dennis DeYoung is sick and has to postpone this weekend's performance in the Quad Cities. The founding member of the band, STYX, was scheduled to perform Saturday, Feb. 29 at Rhythm City Casino in Davenport.

According to a news release, DeYoung came down with a severe fever and had to cancel some of his upcoming shows. Ticket holders are advised to hang onto their tickets until the show can be rescheduled.

No date has been set.

If you want a refund, tickets can be returned through March 31, 2020.

