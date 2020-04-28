Deputies: Maquoketa man filed false report after accidentally shooting himself

A Maquoketa man is facing charges after sheriff’s deputies say he filed a false report after accidentally shooting himself Monday night.

Around 10:40 p.m., Jackson County sheriff’s deputies were called to 8864 Highway 64 in rural Maquoketa for a report of a man with a gunshot wound. The man was identified as Thomas A. Detro, 20.

Initial statements from Detro and witnesses indicated there were people outside the residence and Detro was shot in the right abdomen by an unknown person when he went outside to investigate, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detro was transported to Jackson County Regional Health Center and later airlifted to University Hospitals in Iowa City.

Upon further investigation and interviews, deputies learned the original story was false and Detro had shot himself, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detro admitted in an interview that he walked outside with a revolver and fired multiple “warning” shots into the ground before firing a third shot that caused injury to himself.

He was released from the hospital and transported to the Jackson County Detention Center. He is charged with reckless use of a firearm causing bodily injury, a Class D felony, and filing a false report, a serious misdemeanor.

