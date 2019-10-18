Deputies and police officer injured serving warrant in Stuart, Iowa

Two Iowa deputies were shot and injured last night while serving an arrest warrant.

Authorities say three Guthrie County Sheriff's deputies along with a Stuart police officer went to an apartment to arrest a suspect when someone inside the apartment started shooting at them. (NBC)

It happened in the city of Stuart around 10:40 p.m.

Officers returned fire, hitting one person inside the building.

Two deputies also suffered gunshot wounds in the exchange.

It took about 90 minutes of negotiations before a second person in the apartment surrendered.

The shooting has left neighbors shaken.

All three people shot remain hospitalized in stable condition.

A third deputy was also injured in the incident but not by gunfire.