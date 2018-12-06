Deputies find 250-pounds of marijuana in moving boxes

Authorities in Arizona found 250-pounds of marijuana stashed in moving boxes.

The bust happened Wednesday when a deputy with the Navajo County Sheriff's Office pulled over a vehicle on busy Interstate 40.

Inside the vehicle were moving boxes filled with marijuana and not household items.

Authorities say the drugs have an estimated street value of $750,000.

The driver, 33-year-old Justin Roper told deputies he was headed to Texas from Oregon.

He was booked into the Navajo County jail for transportation of marijuana and possession of marijuana for sale.