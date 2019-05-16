Deputy: Woman hit boyfriend with kitchen pot for fishing too much

A Florida woman is charged with domestic battery after deputies say she struck her baby’s father in the head with a kitchen pot.

Katie Lou Gottlich, 25, of Wesley Chapel, was arrested Wednesday after investigators say she got into an argument with the father of her seven-month-old baby over the father’s spending time fishing instead of helping raise their child.

The father, also identified as the suspect's boyfriend, told Pasco County deputies he and Gottlich began to argue at their residence after he had spent “the past couple of days” fishing.

During the argument, the father said as he was walking in the backyard Gottlich threw a kitchen pot at him when he was not looking, striking him in the head.

Gottlich denies throwing the pot and deputies said they did not see any bruising on the father, but they did find a pot in the backyard where the father said the incident occurred.

The seven-month-old baby was not at the residence at the time, according to the Pasco County Sheriff incident report.