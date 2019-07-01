Monday morning, a community will say its final goodbyes to Deputy Troy Chisum. Tuesday of last week, Chisum was responding a domestic violence call in Avon, Illinois when the suspect, 42-year-old, Nathan Woodring, opened fire, killing the deputy of four and half years.

Chisum leaves behind a wife and three daughters along with his parents, maternal grandparents, siblings, and several nieces and nephews. He was born in Phoenix, Arizona and had also worked as a paramedic with the Fulton County Emergency Medical Association, and as a firefighter with Northern Tazewell County in Illinois. He enjoyed watching the Minnesota Vikings, going to the shooting range, playing football on his alumni team and anything that involved his family.

A member of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department describes what he meant to their department, “Troy was the ultimate first responder. He wasn’t just taking care of Fulton County. If the call comes over from anywhere in the state he was the first one to say, “Come on, let’s go” says Sheriff Jeff Standard.

Standard adds, “He’s a family man. He was at the softball diamond or whatever else the kids were involved in you know. That’s what he is. If he wasn’t working he was doing something with the family.”

The funeral service for Deputy Troy Chisum begins at 11:00 a.m. Monday morning at Cuba High School.

